Explore the newest businesses to launch in San Antonio

Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in San Antonio? From a CBD Shop to international eateries, read on to see the newest hot spots to arrive recently.

Rodkeys CBD + Coffee Shop

Photo: cynthia t./Yelp

Rodkeys CBD + Coffee Shop is a spot to score vitamins, supplements and more that's located at 9630 Huebner Road, Suite 101.

The shop offers a wide variety of CBD products, as well as coffee and tea drinks. Check out the full inventory of CBD products available in the shop, such as tinctures and skin care products, here.

Europa Restaurant and Bar

Photo: galina p./Yelp

Stroll past 8811 Fredericksburg Road and you'll find Europa Restaurant and Bar, a new European sports bar.

Per the business' Facebook page, the chic eatery specializes in "modern European and American cuisine," with menu highlights being a classic fettuccine alfredo, grilled Danish salmon, Macedonian Kofte and Bulgarian Kebapche.

D'Island Café

PHOTO: nina o./YELP

D'Island Café is a new Asian fusion and Mexican spot that's located at 11319 West Ave.

"Our kitchen has a variety of Tex-Mex and Traditional Indonesian dishes, everything is cooked with love for our customers.," as stated on the business' Facebook page. On the menu, you'll find a little bit of everything, from tacos and enchiladas to burgers and sandwiches to pad thai and stir fried noodles.

