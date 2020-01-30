Discover the 5 best outlets to score sandwiches in San Antonio

Looking to sample the finest sandwiches around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional sandwich sources in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

February is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. The average amount spent per customer transaction at San Antonio-area restaurants grew to $23 for the metro area in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $23, and 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Gino's Deli Stop N Buy

Photo: Sarah N./Yelp

First on the list is Gino's Deli Stop N Buy. Located at 13210 Huebner Road, the deli, which specializes in cheesesteaks, burgers and sandwiches, is the most popular sandwich destination in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 1,056 reviews on Yelp.

2. Thyme For Lunch

Photo: Lori S./Yelp

Next up is Thyme For Lunch, situated at 9390 Huebner Road, Suite 104. With five stars out of 373 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant, offering sandwiches, breakfast, brunch, catering services and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Station Cafe

Photo: Ryu C./Yelp

King William's The Station Cafe, settled at 108 King William, is another outstanding choice, with Yelpers giving the eatery that serves salads, sandwiches, coffee and tea 4.5 stars out of 564 reviews.

4. Courtyard Cafe

Photo: Sourav P./Yelp

Courtyard Cafe, a traditional American dining establishment known for its sandwiches, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 502 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7600 Eckhert Road to give it a try for yourself.

5. Wrigleyville Grill

Photo: Charlie H./Yelp

Finally, check out Wrigleyville Grill, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 480 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Greek gastropub, which offers hot dogs and sandwiches, at 602 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 146.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.