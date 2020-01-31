’Texas Eats’ recipe: Grilled pork tomahawks with toasted spices

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Top off your grilled pork tomahawks, with this easy and delicious recipe to make toasted spices.

Ingredients:

1 Tsp juniper berries, whole

1 Tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1 Tsp cumin seeds

1 Tbsp whole black peppercorns

1 Tsp fennel seeds

2 bone-in pork tomahawks, about 1 lb a piece

Directions:

1. Preheat grill to a medium-high or approximately 375ºF.

2. Meanwhile, using a small pan toast juniper, red pepper flakes, cumin, peppercorns, and fennel until fragrant and just starting to toast.

3. Place toasted spices into a blender and pulse until completely ground.

4. Season pork tomahawks liberally with spice mix and salt on both sides.

5. Once grill is hot, place pork on well oiled grill and sear 2 to 4 minutes. Rotate pork 45 degrees to create hash marks and cook an additional 2 to 4 minutes.

6. Flip pork and continue to cook until it reaches an internal temperature of at least 150ºF. Rest before cutting and serving.