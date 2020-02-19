The 4 best spots to score juices and smoothies in San Antonio

Got a hankering for juices and smoothies?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top juice and smoothie sources in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Looking to catch up on the latest hotspots? Now's a good time, since consumer spending at food and beverage shops tends to grow in February in the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also offers local advertising ideas. Daily spending at San Antonio-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 15% in February over the month before.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Barrio Barista

Photo: reyna r./Yelp

First on the list is Barrio Barista. Located at 3735 Culebra Road in Third World, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and juices and smoothies, is the highest-rated juice and smoothie spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 372 reviews on Yelp.

2. Freshest Ice Creams

Photo: january s./Yelp

Next up is Vance Jackson's Freshest Ice Creams, situated at 8053 Callaghan Road. With five stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score gelato, juices and smoothies and ice cream and frozen yogurt has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Revolucion Coffee + Juice

Photo: jose r./Yelp

Downtown's Revolucion Coffee + Juice, located at 300 E. Houston St., Suite 105, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score coffee and tea and juices and smoothies 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews.

4. Kung Fu Tea

A location of the chain Kung Fu Tea, a spot to score coffee and tea, bubble tea and juices and smoothies in Hills and Dales, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 101 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7211 Green Glen Drive to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.