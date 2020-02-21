Here are San Antonio's top 4 Thai spots

Craving Thai food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

People in the San Antonio area historically spend more in February at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. The average amount spent per customer transaction at San Antonio-area restaurants rose to $23 for the metro area in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $23, and 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Bangkok 54 Thai Cuisine

First on the list is Bangkok 54 Thai Cuisine. Located at 2515 Nacogdoches Road, the Thai spot is the highest-rated Thai restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 290 reviews on Yelp.

2. Thai House Restaurant

Next up is Thai House Restaurant, situated at 4114 Rittiman Road. With 4.5 stars out of 199 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Tong's Thai Restaurant

Terrell Heights's Tong's Thai Restaurant, located at 1146 Austin Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar, Thai and vegan spot four stars out of 553 reviews.

4. Kin Thai & Sushi

Kin Thai & Sushi, a sushi bar and Japanese and Thai spot in Friedrich Wilderness Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 150 Yelp reviews. Head over to 22211 W. Interstate 10 Frontage Road, Suites 1102-1103, to see for yourself.

