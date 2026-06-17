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Woman accused of impersonating ICE agent to avoid traffic citation, Balcones Heights police say

Records: Sandra Trevino, 52, faces an impersonating a public servant charge, a third-degree felony

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Sandra Trevino, 52, faces a impersonating a public servant charge, a third degree felony (Bexar County Adult Detention Center)

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – A woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly attempting to portray herself as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent to avoid a traffic citation, according to Balcones Heights police.

Sandra Trevino, 52, faces an impersonating a public servant charge, which is considered a third-degree felony, authorities said.

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Trevino is accused of identifying herself as a federal deportation officer during a traffic stop, police stated.

Officers said Trevino later identified herself as an ICE agent to court personnel and a police department supervisor while discussing the citation.

Police said the impersonation attempt was an “effort to circumvent the traffic violation.”

Trevino was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday, jail records indicate.

She posted a $5,000 bond and was released early Wednesday morning, records show.

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