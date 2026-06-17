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Man wanted by New Braunfels PD added to DPS' most wanted immigrants list

Franklin Estuardo Gonzalez Flores is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Franklin Estuardo Gonzalez Flores is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. (Copyright 2026 by DPS - All rights reserved.)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A man wanted by New Braunfels police has been added to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 most wanted criminal immigrants list, according to a news release.

Franklin Estuardo Gonzalez Flores, 34, has been on the run from NBPD since Nov. 5, 2025, the release said.

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He is currently wanted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, troopers stated.

Gonzalez Flores also has several past arrests in Comal County for public intoxication, DPS said.

He’s described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Troopers said he has tattoos on his chest, shoulders and right leg.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to Gonzalez Flores’ arrest.

Those with tips can contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), submit one on the DPS website or on Facebook.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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