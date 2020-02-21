QuikTrip unveils new location in Gillette Area

Local fans of gas stations are in luck. There's a new QuikTrip outpost in town, located at 9630 S. Zarzamora St. in Gillette Area.

The chain has more than 800 locations across 11 states. In addition to gas, the spot serves up grab-and-go snacks and fresh made-to-order menu items ranging from personal pizzas to breakfast burritos to subs, sandwiches and wraps.

The new locale has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Paul P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 15, wrote, "What a nice place! The employees were all so friendly and attentive. QuikTrip is just the best convenience store there is, with so many choices for on the go snacks and refreshments."

Yelper Kelly M. added, "I grew up and Kansas City and we had a QT in every neighborhood. They are great gas stations — always clean and quality food options!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: QuikTrip is open 24 hours a day.

