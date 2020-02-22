‘Texas Eats’ recipe: Seared scallops with black olive gremolata

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – If you love seafood, be sure to try out this new recipe from H-E-B!

Ingredients

1 cup(s) pitted Kalamata olives, drained and rinsed

1 small shallot, cut in half

1 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1 cup(s) curly parsley, leaves tightly packed

1 1/2 Tsp lemon zest

1 Tsp dried oregano

1 Tsp Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Lb U-10 Scallops

Instructions

1. In a food processor, add olives, shallots, red wine vinegar, parsley, lemon zest, oregano and mustard.

2. Pulse until the mixture is well blended. Remove to a bowl, fold in olive oil and season to taste. Set aside.

3. Place a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Season scallops liberally on both sides with salt and pepper.

4. Add oil to the pan and allow it to get hot. Add scallops and sear three to four minutes or until nicely browned.

5. Flip scallops over and continue to cook for an additional two to three minutes (to an internal temperature of at least 140ºF).

6. Serve a little olive gremolata over each scallop.

7. Chef’s note from H-E-B: When searing scallops, it’s best to let them come to room temperature to ensure a good sear. Refrigerate any leftover gremolata for up to three days.