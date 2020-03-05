Explore 3 best affordable arcades in San Antonio

Wondering where to find the best arcades near you?

1. What's Brewing?

Photo: les c./Yelp

Topping the list is What's Brewing? Located at 138 W. Rhapsody Drive in Greater Harmony Hills, the coffee roastery and arcade is the highest-rated inexpensive arcade in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp.

Brandon A., who reviewed the spot on Dec. 31, wrote, "The atmosphere inside here is great, it is definitely a cool place to study or chill. There is a pinball arcade room in the back, this automatically set the place apart for me compared to other coffee shops. What a great idea to combine classic pinball and coffee."

Yelper Jared Z. added, "My girlfriend and I always go here to have some amazing drinks and great games of pinball! This is a SA gem and is one of the best coffee house experiences I've had!"

2. Slackers Sports Bar

Next up is Citizens on Alert's Slackers Sports Bar, situated at 12234 Nacogdoches Road. With four stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar, arcade and eatertainment spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about the franchise's second outpost.

"This single-level location is loaded down with numerous 'throwback' arcade games, tons of high definition TVs including a two-way wall made up of 10 screens, so there is never a bad seat in the house come game day. Much like the original location, Slackers Nacogdoches features several lifesize games such as bowling, the very popular shuffle golf and our signature ring on a string."

3. RikRic OtakuCafe

Photo: thuy lynh l./Yelp

RikRic OtakuCafe, located at 5525 Blanco Road, Suite 109, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable arcade and toy store four stars out of 13 reviews.

Yelper Sasha H., who reviewed RikRic OtakuCafe on Feb. 18, 2019, wrote, "Awesome place. Stumbled upon this arcade while waiting for our blankets to wash at the laundromat nearby. Reasonably priced and lots of fun. I had never played games like the ones they had but it was fun. We're coming back."

Britneigh L. noted, "This place is amazing! I love the concept that you can sit and watch anime, play games, or even build Gundams while having snacks. My husband and I played arcades for two hours for $10! The arcades are all Japanese and they are super fun! Will be back!"

