Here are San Antonio's top 4 Vietnamese spots

Craving Vietnamese food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage online reviews. The average amount spent per customer transaction at San Antonio-area restaurants grew to $23 for the metro area in March of last year, 8% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. LA Crawfish

Topping the list is a city outpost of Texas chain LA Crawfish. Located at 10919 Culebra Road, Suite 150, the Vietnamese and Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated Vietnamese restaurant in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 580 reviews on Yelp.

2. Vietnam Gardens

Next up is Vietnam Gardens, situated at 5433 Blanco Road. With four stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese, Chinese and Thai spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Taste of Asia

Taste of Asia, located at 300 W. Bitters Road, Suite 115 and 120, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese and Chinese spot four stars out of 383 reviews.

4. Pho Thien An

Pho Thien An, a Vietnamese, Chinese and Thai spot in Shearer Hills - Ridgeview, is another go-to, with four stars out of 246 Yelp reviews. Head over to 126 W. Rector St., Suite 108 to see for yourself.

