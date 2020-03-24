Now is the time to build, maintain a strong immune system. These vitamins can help.

Having a strong immune system is always important, but it seems to be even more so in the coronavirus pandemic.

A strong immune system won’t prevent you from getting the coronavirus, but it does reduce the odds of contracting it and can help you stave it off if there is a positive diagnosis.

Here are eight vitamins that help boost your immune system -- and examples of foods that contain them if you don’t want to swallow any supplemental pills, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Vitamin A

Overview: Important for visual health and the maintenance of healthy skin and hair.

Notable foods that contain it: Carrots, squash, sweet potatoes, cantaloupe.

Vitamin C

Overview: Helps repair tissue and aids in production of certain neurotransmitters. It also is an antioxidant.

Notable foods that contain it: There are lot of foods that contain Vitamin C, including orange and grapefruit juice, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, kiwi, spinach, papaya, tomatoes and strawberries.

Vitamin E

Overview: Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps fight off infection.

Notable foods that contain it: Almonds, peanuts, sunflower seeds, bananas, lean chicken breast, tuna, spinach, broccoli, chickpeas.

Vitamin D

Overview: It’s necessary for building and maintaining healthy bones.

Notable foods that contain it: Salmon, tuna, sardines, milk, cereals, orange juice.

Folate/folic acid

Overview: A vitamin that is important for cell growth and metabolism.

Notable foods that contain it: Beans, peas, enriched breads, pastas, rice.

Iron

Overview: Iron helps the body carry oxygen to cells.

Notable foods that contain it: Chicken, turkey, seafood, beans, broccoli, kale.

Selenium

Overview: It helps metabolism and with thyroid function.

Notable foods that contain it: Broccoli, garlic, sardines, tuna, barley, Brazil nuts.

Zinc

Overview: Aids in digestion, development, wound healing, skin health and nerve function.

Notable foods that contain it: Red meat, poultry, fish, baked beans, yogurt, chickpeas.