4 top options for budget-friendly Southeast Asian eats in San Antonio

Craving Southeast Asian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Southeast Asian restaurants around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Thai House Restaurant

Photo: margin v./Yelp

Topping the list is Thai House Restaurant. Located at 4114 Rittiman Road, the Thai spot is the highest-rated cheap Southeast Asian restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 199 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Omar M., who reviewed Thai House Restaurant on Feb. 22, wrote, "I can't say enough good things about Thai House! To this day, it continues to hold the top Thai restaurant in my book! Their dishes are amazing, authentic and reasonably priced."

And Cleveshia R. wrote, "A million great things I say about this place. The customer service is great; the restaurant is always clean... I have tried literally everything from this restaurant that they have to offer and everything was great. You can adjust the spice level so it could suit your personal liking "

2. Laguna Cafe

Photo: Anne c./Yelp

Next up is Laguna Cafe, situated at 8403 State Highway 151, Suite 110. With 4.5 stars out of 136 reviews on Yelp, the New American, Filipino and Asian fusion spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Laguna Cafe.

"Where comfort and fusion food meet the Philippine Islands' comfort food is embodied here at Laguna Cafe in the fusion of Filipino, Hawaiian, Asian, European, and American Cuisines," it writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "The concept of comfort food is universal, yet, its definition is unique to each and every one of us. Traditions, cultures, geography, family, and age all play a part in shaping our palettes as well as defining how we celebrate through food."

3. Vietnam Gardens

Photo: carole e./Yelp

Vietnam Gardens, located at 5433 Blanco Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Vietnamese, Chinese and Thai spot four stars out of 48 reviews.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Vietnam Gardens.

"We love to cook and serve fresh food to our customers," per the history section of its Yelp profile. "We have been open since 2001 and we take pride in customer satisfaction."

Curious to know more?

"Christine has been working in the industry since she was 17," the business states in the bio section of its Yelp profile. "She learned to cook from her grandmother and brought some recipes from Vietnam. Christine came to America in 1992, she has worked hard to get to where she is now."

As to what the business is known for, the Yelp section about specialties lists "jasmine sweet tea, fresh-squeezed lemonade, Vietnamese iced coffee, crispy spring rolls, chicken green beans, Vietnamese chicken wings, Asian eggplant with BBQ pork, fresh shrimp sauteed with ginger, jalapeno, onion and tofu curry."

4. Taste of Asia

Photo: Terry W./Yelp

Taste of Asia, a Vietnamese and Chinese spot, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 384 Yelp reviews. Head over to 300 W. Bitters Road, Suites 115 and 120, to see for yourself.

Yelper Deliah M., who reviewed Taste of Asia on March 3, wrote, "Whether you need a pick-me-up and indulge on something delicious, or a good broth to warm you up, The Taste of Asia has what you need!"

Fernanda F. noted, "When it gets rainy and cold in San Antonio, you know you need some good pho! ... For my main meal, I obviously had to go for the chicken pho (pho ga). The broth was perfect, the chicken had so much flavor and the noodles were on point."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.