San Antonio's top 4 steakhouses to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top steakhouses in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Bob's Steak & Chop House

Topping the list is an outpost of the Bob's Steak & Chop House chain. Located at 5815 Rim Pass Drive, the steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated steakhouse in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 246 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

Next up is Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, situated at 18318 Sonterra Place. With 4.5 stars out of 1,024 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and Brazilian spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Little Rhein Steak House

Downtown's Little Rhein Steak House, located at 231 S. Alamo St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse four stars out of 287 reviews.

4. Eddie V's

Eddie V's, a steakhouse and lounge that offers seafood and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 519 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1834 N. Loop 1604 West to see for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Fridays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the San Antonio area, while Tuesdays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants climbed to 66 per business on Fridays, compared to 46 daily transactions on average on Tuesdays.

