KSAT Fiesta Spirit 2020 community gallery

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta Flambeau® Parade and KSAT invite you to share your Fiesta Spirit.

On Saturday Night April 24, KSAT will rebroadcast the 2019 Flambeau Parade.

Our parade attended by 750,000 Fiesta® fans, is a 73-year-old San Antonio tradition often called the “Grand Finale” Fiesta. Large crowds won’t be gathering to enjoy the 11 days of celebrating our city, its traditions, its history, and its culture. COVID-19 has postponed that celebration.

But in San Antonio, Fiesta will still go on, but this time Fiesta is at Your House!

On April 24 at 6:30 pm, we invite you to put on your finest Fiesta outfit grab glow sticks, a carton of Cascarones, or a gordita and walk out your front door to take a selfie showing your Fiesta Spirit. Remember social distancing so no mixing with your neighbors.

Upload your picture to our community gallery shown below to appear on KSAT’s website. Let’s show the world that we can come together in spirit.

The Fiesta Flambeau® Association will reveal its 2020 Medal which will be for sale at the Fiesta Store® so join in all the fun and send us your Fiesta Selfie.