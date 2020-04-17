4 top spots for sushi in San Antonio

Need more sushi in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Wild Goji Restaurant & Bar

Photo: Wild Goji Restaurant & Bar/Yelp

First on the list is Wild Goji Restaurant & Bar. Located at 7115 Blanco Road, Suite 110, the sushi bar and Asian fusion spot, which offers ramen and more, is the highest-rated sushi spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 871 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sushi Express

Photo: tori e./Yelp

Next up is Sushi Express, situated at 19903 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 208. With 4.5 stars out of 299 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar, Korean and Asian fusion spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Sushishima Japanese Restaurant

Photo: Vaddhana h./Yelp

Sushishima Japanese Restaurant, located at 1205 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 230, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar, which offers ramen and more, four stars out of 599 reviews.

4. Piranha Izakaya

Photo: Maya b./Yelp

Piranha Izakaya, a sushi bar and cocktail bar that offers ramen and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 102 Yelp reviews. Head over to 260 E. Basse Road, Suite 101, to see for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Fridays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the San Antonio area, while Tuesdays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and small business local advertising solutions. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants grew to 66 per business on Fridays, compared to 46 daily transactions on average on Tuesdays.

