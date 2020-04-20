Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio with a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1818 Rogers Road

Listed at $1,504/month, this 1,418-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1818 Rogers Road.

In the unit, you can expect carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7027 Farm to Market Road

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 7027 Farm to Market Road. It's listed for $1,510/month for its 1,150 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. The apartment also comes with a balcony and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

5623 Hamilton Wolfe Road

Here's a 1,713-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5623 Hamilton Wolfe Road that's going for $1,511/month.

Look for hardwood flooring in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a gym and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

7739 Oakstone Place (Lindsey Place)

Next, check out this 2,195-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 7739 Oakstone Place. It's listed for $1,515/month.

The building has garage parking. The residence also has hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

107 Talavera Parkway

Located at 107 Talavera Parkway, here's a 1,391-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,519/month.

In the apartment, you can expect carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

