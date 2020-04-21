Find coffee and tea and more at Northwest Crossing's new Coffee Me Crazy

Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 7715 Tezel Road in Northwest Crossing, the fresh arrival is called Coffee Me Crazy.

According to the business's Facebook page, Coffee Me Crazy offers "homemade pastries/desserts and home-roasted coffee! We also offer a variety of vegan pastries and desserts so good it's hard to tell the difference without already knowing!"

On the drink menu, look for cafe au' lait, espresso, cappuccino, lattes and mochas, with flavors like vanilla, hazelnut, chocolate, white chocolate, butter pecan and cinnamon. (Explore the entire menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery has been warmly received by patrons.

Natalie H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 15, wrote, "Great local coffee shop! The coffee is fresh and so good I'm wishing I had a bigger cup. They also have fresh pastries. I'll definitely be returning!"

And Chris C. wrote, "Local Coffee with friendly owners and an interesting perception on coffee. Their bourbon barrel-aged cold brew coffee was great!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Coffee Me Crazy is open from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

