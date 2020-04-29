70ºF

How to get camera-ready for your next Zoom work meeting

Business chic never looked so good in the comfort of your home

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Perfect lighting is essential to looking good in a Zoom meeting. (Style Wise)

With a lot of Americans working from their homes for the time being, meetings on Zoom have become the new normal.

Just because you might be having your meeting from the comfort of your bed doesn’t mean that the professionalism of your workplace can’t exist at home -- so it’s a good idea to make sure you’re looking your best.

StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan has a few simple ways you can easily transform your Zoom meeting aesthetic from casual at-home to business chic.

Jordan says there are a few easy things you can do to improve the way you look on Zoom, including having a background with pop of color and having the perfect lighting.

