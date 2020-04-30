Get ready to celebrate: National Dog Mom’s Day is coming

Who says you have to be a mother to actual human children in order to get celebrated on Mother's Day?

To a lot of women, it's just as important to be a "dog mom."

In 2018, we saw the creation of a day that many probably didn’t know about -- one that adds to the Mother’s Day festivities.

To supplement Mother’s Day, which is held the second Sunday in May each year, we now have a National Dog Mom’s Day, which is intended to be "celebrated" on the second Saturday of May, the day before Mother’s Day.

The only exception is, the years in which Mother's Day falls on May 8. In that case, National Dog Mom's Day would be on the first Saturday in May.

The day was founded by Dig, a dating app to connect those who love dogs, as a way to honor dog moms who spend countless hours feeding, playing with and cuddling with their furry companions.

According to a survey conducted by rover.com that polled 1,000 female adult dog owners, there are a lot of women who take their role as a dog mom seriously.

3 out of 4 female pet parents consider themselves "dog moms."

45% of dog moms have referred to their dog as a “fur baby” or "fur kid," and 40% just call the dog their “baby.”

40% of female dog owners say they own dog-mom apparel, and 17% say they don’t own any, but want some.

Nearly half of the female dog owners celebrate their dog’s birthday (or other milestones), bring their dog with them on errands and shared an announcement on social media when they got their dog.

40% have stayed up at night to comfort a crying puppy.

24% have missed work to be home with a sick dog.

50% of dog moms gush about their dog when meeting other people.

62% said they take dozens of photos of their dog.

New York City and New Orleans immediately got into the spirit in 2018 by hosting events, complete with giveaways, drinks and other treats for dog moms -- and it’s probably only a matter of time before the enthusiasm spreads to other cities nationwide.

So, do you approve of this newly created day, and if so, will you celebrate it this year? Let us know in the comments below.