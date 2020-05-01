4 top spots for shaved ice in San Antonio

Craving shaved ice?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top shaved ice spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

Spring is the top season of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses benefit from free advertising. Daily spending at San Antonio-area food and beverage shops rose to $42,178 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More

First on the list is Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More. Located at 1118 W. Hildebrand Ave., Suite 101, in Beacon Hill, the spot to score shaved ice and more is the highest-rated shaved ice spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp.

2. SA Pops

Next up is River Road's SA Pops, situated at 3420 N. St. Marys St., Suite 101. With 4.5 stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score shaved ice, ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Ice Ice Baby

Ice Ice Baby, located at 2113 Bandera Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score shaved ice and ice cream and frozen yogurt five stars out of 37 reviews.

4. The Original Ice Factory

The Original Ice Factory, a spot to score shaved ice, ice cream and frozen yogurt and doughnuts, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 67 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6915 Bandera Road, Suite 104, to see for yourself.

