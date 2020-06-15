San Antonio's 3 top spots to splurge on jewelry

Craving jewelry?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end jewelry hot spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Moses Jewelers

Photo: moses jewelers/Yelp

Topping the list is Moses Jewelers. Located at 19141 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 103, in Sonterra-Stone Oak, the jewelry and jewelry repair spot, which offers watches and more, is the highest-rated high-end jewelry restaurant in San Antonio, boasting five stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Moses Jewelers.

"Moses Jewelers is located in the heart of the Stone Oak area and has been in business for over 18 years," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Moses Jewelers specializes in Jewelry repairs, custom design and manufacturing," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties.

2. Diamonds Direct

Photo: caitlyn w. /Yelp

Next up is Diamonds Direct, situated at 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Building 18. It's a location of the national chain. With 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, the jewelry spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Yelper Tori E., who reviewed Diamonds Direct on July 5, wrote, "What a wonderful place! I could gaze at all their jewelry for hours. I mean who wouldn't want to fawn over diamonds all day?! At Diamonds Direct, you will receive excellent customer service from the moment you walk in to the moment you leave."

Daniel V. noted, "I had a wonderful experience with Diamonds Direct. I dealt with David Dia and he was very professional and extremely knowledgeable. I will definitely buy all of my jewelry here."

3. Tiffany

Photo: marco g./Yelp

This member of the well-known chain Tiffany, a jewelry spot, is another much-loved, pricey go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 3400, to see for yourself.

Yelper Fernanda F., who reviewed Tiffany on June 1, wrote, "...Everybody at the store was extremely helpful and really took their time to explain to us the importance of the color and clarity of their diamonds, which we had no idea about. After visiting them and stopping by other jewelry stores in La Cantera, it was very clear how much better Tiffany & Co. is."

Carolyn J. noted, "Every business should treat their customers as well as Tiffany's at this location. The quality of jewelry is unmatched. Service here is superior to any store I've visited, including the Tiffany's in Rome!"

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.