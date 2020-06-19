Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Newell Avenue (Tobin Hill)

Listed at $1,302/month, this 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Newell Avenue.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5803 Utsa Blvd.

Here's a 1,301-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment at 5803 Utsa Blvd. that's going for $1,310/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

23910 W. Interstate 10 (The Dominion)

Next, check out this 1,105-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 23910 W. Interstate 10. It's listed for $1,319/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a resident lounge, a swimming pool and a gym. The apartment also includes a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

4114 Medical Drive

Located at 4114 Medical Drive, here's a 1,208-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,324/month.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet, central heating and carpeted floors in the unit. The building offers a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

