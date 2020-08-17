How you can make wearing a mask fashionable and fun

Wearing a mask out in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19 is just another sign of the times these days, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with it.

StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan thinks this is a perfect time to up your fashion game and get creative when it comes to wearing a face covering, and most importantly, to make it easy when making your own face mask.

Stores like Jo-Ann Fabric sell masks in really cute patterns, so that is a great way to match an outfit to a mask that has a cool print, or one that’s made out of denim.

Jordan suggest glamming up plain old black or white masks with something a little bit more exciting.

If you have a white cotton mask, why not tie-dye it? It’s a cool way to make your mask a little bit more hip, and it’s a neat activity to do with your family out in the sun.

As for a black mask, try embellishing it with a few rhinestones or jewels. Don’t go overboard with them, but a few could really make a black mask pop in the light.

The most important thing is to just make it fun. Mask-wearing has become a part of every day life for the foreseeable future, so why not make the best of the whole thing?

