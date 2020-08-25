Whataburger hosts pet party with SA Humane Society, launches pet merchandise

SAN ANTONIO – This year has been ruff, but National Dog Day is here to make things a little more paw-esome.

For the holiday on Wednesday, Whataburger and the San Antonio Humane Society will partner up for an hour-long livestream of doggy playtime and activities in an effort to promote adoptable pooches.

Yes, that means 60 minutes of puppies and dogs of all ages having a party of their own — with cake on the menu.

A Whataburger-themed dog house will be featured at a party hosted by Whataburger and the San Antonio Humane Society. (Whataburger)

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a..m.-12:30 p.m. and it will be livestreamed on Whataburger’s YouTube channel.

The San Antonio-based burger chain will also release its new pet collection.

Details on items and price points have yet to be announced.

Whataburger is set to launch a pet collection on Wednesday for National Dog Day. (Whataburger)