Monday Night Football’s 50th anniversary: Take this quiz and relive history of famed telecast

Monday marks a significant anniversary for an iconic television program, as “Monday Night Football” will air again exactly 50 years to the day of its first broadcast.

On Sept. 21, 1970, a vision set forth by former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle was realized when a weekly primetime football game that could be viewed by the entire country premiered for the first time.

The game took place in Cleveland, where the host Browns ultimately beat the New York Jets, 31-21.

To view a short video of that broadcast and game on YouTube, click or tap here.

From there, “Monday Night Football” took off, becoming the signature broadcast for football fans. For teams and players, they knew it must be a special occasion if they were featured as the sole game in front of a national TV audience on Monday night.

From country music star Hank Williams, Jr. singing his famous intro, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night” to some of the best moments in NFL history, “Monday Night Football” has been an institution for many.

With that in mind, celebrate MNF’s 50th birthday by testing your knowledge with this quiz -- before the latest installment features the New Orleans Saints at the Las Vegas Raiders.