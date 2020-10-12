Can you do the twist? Don’t worry, we’ll teach you

It’s a classic hairstyle that will never go out of style. We’re talking about the French twist, of course.

It’s perfect for when you don’t have a lot of time to get your hair done, but you still want to look elegant and put together.

StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan wants to make sure you know the proper way to twist like the French, so you can achieve maximum style points.

If you already know how to complete a French twist, that’s great -- but for those who were never given a lesson, this new video was made for you.

Jordan has enlisted the help of his stylist friend Katrina and another friend, Scott.

Scott has no idea how to do a French twist, but with Katrina guiding him with her expert tips of the trade, he just might get the hang of it.

By the end of the video, you’ll be looking like Audrey Hepburn, ready for some breakfast at Tiffany’s.

You check out the new StyleWise video above, and don’t forget to subscribe to StyleWise so you never miss a video.