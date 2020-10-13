13 random Amazon products that real people swear by

Are you ever curious about the everyday items that other people use and swear by? We’re talking products that do exactly what they promise, and truly deliver -- things that we’ll buy the rest of our lives, or make us say, “the search is over. THIS is the best lotion ever created.”

Well, we asked around, posing the question, “What are the best products in your house, or things that make your daily life better, that you’ll continue to purchase throughout the years?”

Below you’ll find some answers.

1.) This Hoover pet vacuum

The amount of pet hair this vacuum picks up is unbelievable, as one co-worker and dog owner said. Also, the power cord winds itself back up when you’re done using it -- and it works equally well on hardwood and carpets. Basically, if you have a pet, or even just if you’re a clean freak and you want to get your home sparkling clean at the end of each day -- you’ve got to check out this vacuum. Plus, it offers the quality you need without the Dyson prices (this was listed for just under $200 at the time of publication). Score.

2.) This whitening toothpaste

As the author of this story, I can vouch for this product personally -- and I’ve tried a lot of over-the-counter whitening products and other solutions (BTW, brushing with baking soda isn’t half bad).

Charcoal toothpaste has been making the rounds for a while now, so I had to see what the hype was about. This is the second brand I’ve tried, and I like it a lot. I’ll definitely be a repeat customer. Although I haven’t been using it for more than a couple months, it does seem to be working. My smile feels whiter and that’s the goal, right?

The taste is fine too, which I wasn’t exactly expecting, considering it’s called “charcoal toothpaste.” Sure, the stuff can be a little messy, as in, prepare to wipe your sink down after each use. But it doesn’t stain or anything like that, and it only takes a second to grab a washcloth and do a quick cleanup. The mess is a small price to pay for sparkly white teeth.

3.) A Makeup Eraser

Another author-endorsed product here. My friends and I love these things. Stop buying those (wasteful) throw-away makeup wipes -- this is what you need instead. It’s almost like magic; you just get it wet and it takes off your makeup. Pop it in the washing machine and use it again the next day.

4.) Tiger Balm

This product was described as “awesome,” “affordable” and “amazing for muscle aches and pains.” Cool.

It does have a strong smell, so you’ll want to wash your hands after rubbing it on, but Tiger Balm fans say it provides immediate relief if you’re sore after a hard workout. (Can confirm -- it really does kick in, almost instantly, after a liberal application).

5.) This cleansing oil

We do realize that the microfiber cloth linked above ALSO helps you remove your makeup, but if you want a product to go along with it, this is your item.

With one pump of the oil -- and then you’re supposed to let it set for a minute or two -- you’ll wipe your face with some warm water or a cloth and it’s like ... your makeup just melts off your face. No scrubbing; no tugging at your waterproof eyeliner or mascara. It’s perfect. Your makeup will slide off easier than it went on. This stuff is a miracle.

Oh, and don’t get hung up on the fact that it’s called an oil. It doesn’t leave your skin greasy or oily feeling in the least.

6.) Bar Keepers Friend

People were coming out in droves to recommend the cleaning product Bar Keepers Friend. "This polishes anything stainless, and essentially replaces Soft Scrub in my life," one reviewer said.

"(Bar Keepers Friend) works really well to clean the entire bathroom, and can even be used on appliances," said another.

"It's simply the best. And so cheap!"

"The only thing that adequately cleans my white porcelain sink."

BRB, adding to our cart.

7.) The Wet Brush

Here’s another fan favorite: The Wet Brush.

People said they use these on their dogs, their fussy toddlers and children, and themselves. This is another one I can endorse personally. I used to have a daughter who fought me each morning on anything hair-related. Now we request “purple brush please!” and there are no tears. OK, there are fewer tears. But still, it was a really nice solution.

8.) These baby wipes (Kirkland Signature)

Hear us out on this one! Baby wipes are not just for families who have a baby.

“Our kid is 6 and we still buy them,” one woman said. “(These are) the best and strongest of all the wipes, well-priced, and they are great for so many things. Like taking off your makeup, wiping off restaurant tables, wiping snotty noses, travel, getting sunscreen off your hands, etc. ... One box lasts forever. Seriously, we’ve tried all the wipe brands out there, and none even come close.”

Say no more.

9.) This salt gun that kills flies

It might seem a little crazy, but one colleague has a husband who absolutely swears by this thing -- and anyone who spots it around the house needs to know more.

If flies buzzing around your home is a problem where you live, this thing just might be your answer. It’s a salt gun that’ll zap 'em in an instant. It’s satisfying to use, it will most definitely nab those annoying little bugs and it’s easy. What more could you ask for?

10.) Cetaphil lotion

This is a classic. In fact, a pharmacist invented the lotion in 1947, according to the company, and people of all ages claim it’s the real deal. It’s just the right amount moisturizing, without leaving you feeling greasy or as if it’s clogging your pores. There are quite a few varieties available these days, and accompanying products as well (face washes, eye creams, etc)., but many reviewers know the brand best for its staple: the body and face lotion.

11.) This cream if you’re nursing or pumping, or know someone who is

Don't even bother with that generic stuff they give you at the hospital. If you're planning on nursing or pumping -- and it can be a hard transition on your body, getting into a regular routine -- you might need a cream to help your cracked, dried-out, overstimulated (poor) skin. I had about a million moms recommend this stuff, and after trying a few competitors' products, came to confirm that it's truly the best. It'll bring so much relief to you or any nursing mom who's in the midst of those tough few first weeks.

12.) Bumkins bibs

One final mom-type product for you: These bibs. We're not sure why anyone bothers with cloth bibs anymore, when these are available. If your kid, or your friend's child, is eating solid food, you want something that the mess will slide right off. These even come with a pocket to collect any excess dribbles or bites.

Oh, and when you're done with mealtime, you can do a quick rinse and throw it in the wash. No muss, no fuss. You can get a pack of three (with cute patterns, too!) for well under $20.

13.) The Mighty Patch

A friend recommended these, and I’ll truly buy them forever (yes, another author’s note). I recommend these to others whenever I can!

My skin is far from perfect, even in my 30s, so sometimes I just set these around my face before bedtime, then hit the sheets. They’re just tiny stickers, essentially, but when you wake up and take them off, they’re somehow able to ... GRAB some of the grossness out from under your skin and extract it. That sounds gross, but it feels weirdly productive, and I wish these would have existed sooner in my life.

So, tell us! What do you swear by, that we should include on our next list? Email us with your product recommendations and all the reasons why you swear by the stuff.

This story first ran in 2018, but has since been updated.

