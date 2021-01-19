This little girl’s homemade Valentine’s Day cards are nothing short of iconic

Willa, who was 5 years old at the time we learned of this story, had to make homemade Valentine’s Day cards for the kids in her class -- and the message she wrote for friends is equal parts hilarious and iconic.

Bustle reported in 2018 that Willa’s dad, Michael Cruz Kanye, tweeted about his daughter’s Valentine’s Day card, asking if she made a mistake with what she wrote.

”You love me,” Willa simply penned on each card.

And no, she didn’t make a mistake.

haters gonna say its fake pic.twitter.com/LvQNaYKQ4M — MCK (@CruzKayne) February 14, 2018

"No I didn't," Willa cooly replied, cementing her forever as an American icon for the ages.

This is the kind of confidence we should all be carrying with us in 2021.

Willa is from Brooklyn, New York.

This story was first published in 2019. It has since been updated.