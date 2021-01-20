Quiz: How much do you know about Inauguration Day?

People set up the stage at the U.S. Capitol building as Washington prepares for U.S. President Barack Obama's second inauguration on January 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. Photo by John Moore.

Whether it marks a great occasion for teachers to take their kids on a field trip -- even a virtual one! -- or it’s a symbol of patriotism, the presidential inauguration is an event woven into our country’s fabric.

It’s been like this ever since George Washington’s inauguration speech to Congress in 1789, and it has continued with advancements and tweaks to the ceremony on the big day.

To celebrate or even learn more about the history of presidential inauguration ceremonies, try your hand at this quiz.