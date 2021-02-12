Black History Month: These powerful photos show social movements throughout the years

Black History Month is held every year to celebrate the achievements by African-Americans.
It’s also a time for recognizing the central role of Black people in U.S. history.
The road hasn’t always been easy. If you flip through these photos, below, you’ll see many different chapters from American history.
Still, it’s important to learn about our past in order to grow. Some pictures are from as recently as late last year, following the death of George Floyd.
The following shots, by the way, are not in chronological order.
What do these leave you feeling?