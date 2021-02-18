Calling all aspiring artists: This is your chance to be featured on Google

Any doodlers out there?

Even if you’re just a casual artist, Doodle For Google is a pretty cool contest that you should most certainly consider entering.

Yes, the annual art contest is back again, and it’s running now through Feb. 26. So you still have just more than a week to get those entries in!

So if you’re a student, or you know a student, in grades K-12, you’re invited to create a doodle.

One winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for a day. He or she will also receive:

A $30,000 college scholarship

A $50,000 technology package for their school/nonprofit organization

Google hardware

Fun “Googley” swag

Four finalists will be featured in a Doodle for Google gallery and receive a $5,000 college scholarship, among some other prizes.

Doodles will be grouped and judged by the following five grade groups:

Grades K-3

Grades 4-5

Grades 6-7

Grades 8-9

Grades 10-12

This year’s theme is: “I am strong because...”

Here’s the prompt: Strength isn’t only about how fast you can run or how many pushups you can do – it’s also about the strength inside of you.

How do you rise above troubles and keep moving forward in tough times? When you make mistakes or get scared, what helps you clear the clouds above your head? When people around you are feeling down, how do you use your inner strength to lift them up?

Our theme this year invites you to tell us what makes you uniquely strong.

So, ready to enter?

We’ll hit you with some links:

A few final notes: The details above pertain to the U.S. contest only. Doodle for Google does take place in other countries throughout the year, but this is for the United States, specifically.

Want to see the top design from 2020? Check it out, along with a gallery of past winners. This marks the 13th year of the contest, Google said online.

Teachers (along with nonprofit leaders and after-school programs!), by the way, are welcome to enter Doodles on behalf of their K-12 students, as long as the entry form is signed by each student’s parent or guardian.

Good luck out there!