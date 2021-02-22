5 home improvement projects from Texas YouTube star April Wilkerson

April Wilkerson, a Texas Hill Country resident, has made a name for herself as an expert Do-It-Yourselfer on YouTube.

Her DIY woodworking and metalworking jobs (and instructional videos) have inspired others to build or take on their own home improvement projects.

Now, Wilkerson will have the opportunity to inspire even more people through a new show on The History Channel. Debuting on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. CST, “Assembly Required,” features Wilkerson, Tim Allen and Richard Karn of “Home Improvement” fame.

The hour-long weekly show will be a competition of sorts, pitting guests against each other as they build and invent DIY projects, everything from a “dual all-season ice melter/leaf blower and all-in-one riding comfort mower to a do-it-yourself jacuzzi and BBQ bicycle,” a press release states.

Wilkerson started a blog in 2013 and now has more than 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

First, get to know Wilkerson during her appearance on SA Live Monday at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Then, see five of her favorite home improvement tips, complete with a YouTube video, below.

“It’s hard to pick my top favorite builds but this list definitely has ones that I use and love on a daily basis,” she said.

My Ultimate Workbench

This is a workbench that is easily put together in a day. It’s large enough to be my main workbench but is also decked out with tons of storage solutions I came up with so I could have as many of my tools within reach as possible.

Folding Adironack Chair

This chair came from the want of having patio furniture that I can bring out for get togethers but stow away when it’s over instead of taking up my yard area. This brings the laid back comfort that a typical adirondack chair brings, but incorporates the function of folding in half for easy storage.

Building My Own Shop

Building my own shop was a huge undertaking that tested me mentally and physically for three months. I’ve never been more beat up or exhausted in my life but I loved every step of the way and am so happy every time I walk into it, to build something.

Enclosed Walk-In Garden

I wanted to get into gardening but I have so many deer around me that I had to make it enclosed or there was no way I would be able to keep things growing. This garden is made up of ten 8′ beds and is a retreat for me at the end of my hectic days. Since building the main enclosure, I added a self watering system and two lower to the ground beds in the center.

Compact Chicken Coop

I live in the country and wanted to get chickens, so I built a nice coop that would house ten chickens. It has windows that can open and closed, depending on the weather, a few nesting boxes that make it easy to gather the eggs, and a run that give the girls some leg room until I make it out to them to let them free range.

