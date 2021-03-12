Should I pay my tax bill with a credit card?

For those who will have to pay money on their tax returns, a big question usually follows once the amount owed is determined: Should I put this tax bill on my credit card?

It all depends on one’s situation and preferences.

Paying taxes with a credit card usually comes with fees of roughly 2%, so if you owe $500, there will be a $10 credit card fee. If you owe $20,000, there will be a fee of $400.

There also can be a limit on how often you can make payments with a card, which can be viewed by clicking or tapping here.

But despite the fees, sometimes it can be beneficial to charge your tax bill on a card.

Here are five pros and cons, according to Finder.

5 pros

It helps provide time to pay off taxes. Instead of paying the bill all at once, putting it on a credit card can help pay it off over a longer period, as long as the interest rate on the card isn’t too much higher than an IRS payment plan.

The minimum spend for a signup bonus can be potentially be reached. Normally, signup bonuses can be achieved by spending a minimum amount on a card. If the processing fee from the IRS doesn’t erase any potential gains from the bonus, then charging your tax debt can help you reach the bonus.

Rewards can be achieved. As long they are worth more than the fee, you can gain rewards on a credit card, such as airline miles, points or cash back.

Payments can potentially be deferred. Those with a 0% intro APR credit card can defer payments, which allows that money to grow in a savings account as the team bill is spread out.

It can help reach a spending threshold. Paying for taxes with an airline branded credit card can help someone reach a status that will result in rewards such as bonus miles, class upgrades or lounge access.

5 cons