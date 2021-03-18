Record number of drones makes for a breathtaking light show

Have you ever wanted to fly a drone? How about more than 3,000 at one time?

A company in China successfully did that back in September, and as a result, it got itself into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Shenzhen Damoda Intelligent Control Technology Co. set a world record by sending 3,051 unmanned aerial vehicles into the sky.

The number of UAVs broke the previous world record of 2,066, set in 2018 by Intel Corporation in California.

But even better than the record was a sensational light show the drones produced.

Taking off in a grid-like formation, the drones depicted images such as Earth, the International Space Station and Mars, paying tribute to China’s role in the space industry.

To view the display, click or tap here.