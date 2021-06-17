Try using the love language of music for Father’s Day with this playlist

Remember way back in the day when you’d make a cassette tape or CD with a playlist for someone special?

It was meaningful to the person making it and the person receiving it. Why? Because there are few things that speak to the soul more than music.

Think about it -- it’s easier than ever to make a playlist for someone you love.

And really, it’s the meaningful things that land best.

Having said that, we have come up with an epic playlist you can share with your dad, and we promise, it will mean so much to him.

We’ve tried to hit numerous genres, but they’re all just good dad songs.