KSAT Insider pop-up virtual event showcases this San Antonio favorite taco truck secret family recipe for Day of the Dead

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – We’re not surprised San Antonio Magazine recognized Naco Mexican as the Best Breakfast Tacos for 2021.

But husband and wife team Francisco and Lizzeth’s passion for food goes far beyond breakfast tacos, or the chilaquiles faithful followers rave about.

So many generations of flavors are being honored each day at Naco Mexican, and San Antonio can taste the difference, that’s certain! Now KSAT Insiders have an exclusive opportunity to join Alicia Barrera in the kitchen with Francisco and Lizzeth as they share their family’s tradition of Mole Verde for Day of the Dead -- virtually, that is.

The virtual pop-up will be broadcast from a secret location on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., for 60 minutes. Gather your friends and family in your kitchen, one ticket covers one device’s Zoom session for everyone.

Simply watch the demonstration or cook along, either way, you’ll get a glimpse into what makes Naco Mexican so popular as you learn the rich cultural history behind Francisco and Lizzeth’s soon-to-be not-so-secret Mole Verde recipe.

Space is limited, and you must be a KSAT Insider to attend. Before you purchase a ticket, click here to sign-up as a KSAT Insider.

Join here today to purchase your tickets. Each ticket is valid for one Zoom session, and access to Video on Demand of the demonstration later. With your purchase, you’ll receive Naco Mexican’s recipe and shopping list, should you wish to cook along.

Begin a new Day of the Dead tradition this year; buy your tickets today and celebrate with KSAT and Naco Mexican.

Tickets are only $9.95 plus fees.