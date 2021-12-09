A bunch of Santas skied and snowboarded down a mountain for charity

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

We’re used to seeing Santa at the mall, or better yet, on his sleigh, delivering toys to children around the world, but you don’t see Santa (let alone hundreds of him) skiing or snowboarding down a mountain.

A ski resort in Maine recently hosted its 21st annual fundraiser to raise money for a local nonprofit organization, with the help of skiers and snowboarders dressed up as the big man himself, Santa Claus.

Footage from the day shows 232 skiers and snowboarders having the absolute time of their lives while dressed up as Santa.

Some of the participants are minimally dressed up, just wearing a red jumpsuit and a Santa hat, but most of the skiers and snowboarders went all out, beard and all.

According to Sunday River Resort, which hosted the event, more than $5,000 was raised for a nonprofit group that “aims to create a bright economic future for the community by investing in the education of the area’s youth and by harnessing the recreational assets of the region,” according to a news release.

You can watch the video of the Santas hitting the slopes above. It’s a sight to behold!

Video credit: Sunday River Resort via Storyful.

