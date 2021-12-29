These were the top baby names of 2021

If you welcomed a new bundle of joy in 2021, you likely did a little research whilst attempting to pick your favorite name.

While there were a few minor changes to the top 10 girls names, compared to 2020, the list remained quite similar.

However, there were a few new additions to the top 10 boys names.

The following were the most popular baby names this year, according to Baby Center:

Top 20 girl names Top 20 boy names 1. Olivia 1. Liam 2. Emma 2. Noah 3. Amelia 3. Oliver 4. Ava 4. Elijah 5. Sophia 5. Lucas 6. Charlotte 6. Levi 7. Isabella 7. Mason 8. Mia 8. Asher 9. Luna 9. James 10. Harper 10. Ethan 11. Gianna 11. Mateo 12. Evelyn 12. Leo 13. Aria 13. Jack 14. Ella 14. Benjamin 15. Ellie 15. Aiden 16. Mila 16. Logan 17. Layla 17. Grayson 18. Avery 18. Jackson 19. Camila 19. Henry 20. Lily 20. Wyatt

Did your baby’s name make the list? To see a complete ranking of the top 100 names, click or tap here.