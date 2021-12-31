KSAT offers 20+ free newsletters for you: Breaking News, Weather, Things To Do, Sports, Courts, Education and more

>>SIGN UP FOR KSAT NEWSLETTERS HERE<<
KSAT 12 journalists work around the clock to bring you the latest news and information about the world around you.
One of the best and easiest ways to stay up on the topics you care most about is by subscribing to our free newsletters.
Get hand-picked alerts, exclusive notes written by on- and off-air journalists, tips on the best things to do around town and more.
Keep reading for instructions on how to sign up and to see the wide range of newsletters you have access to:
How to sign up
- Visit the newsletter page here.
- Click the “Sign Up” button on the newsletter you’d like to receive.
- Enter your email into the pop-up field.
- Click the “Sign Up” button on any other newsletter you’d like to receive.
- Open your email inbox, verify your email.
Newsletter topics
KSAT 12 offers all these newsletters for free.
- Breaking News Alerts - Get hand-picked alerts as breaking news happens.
- Things To Do - Find events, festivals and hidden gems in San Antonio and surrounding areas.
- Daily Forecast - KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
- Spurs - Get the latest updates, videos and analysis on-and-off the court, and from the locker room with our Spurs newsletter.
- KSAT Defenders - Hard-hitting investigations from the KSAT Defenders delivered straight to your inbox.
- Good Morning San Antonio - Get a jump on the day each morning with GMSA anchors Mark Austin and Stephanie Serna.
- Lunchtime Look - A snapshot of the biggest stories happening at noon each day.
- Contests - Free food, concert tickets, exclusive deals and more.
- KSAT Explains - Get smart, in-depth local reporting each week and an inside look at how the episode came together.
- Coronavirus update - Get briefings from local leaders, the latest numbers, new information on closures and reopenings and more.
- KSAT Kids - Giving teachers and parents a free tool for virtually teaching young students through engaging and age-appropriate videos.
- Open Court - KSAT journalist Erica Hernandez takes you inside the courtroom to tell the most interesting stories in the South Texas criminal justice system.
- SAQ - KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur interview local experts each weekday at 6 p.m. to answer your most pressing questions. Get them all in one weekly email.
- Whatever the Weather - In this video podcast, KSAT Meteorologists Kaiti Blake and Sarah Spivey go beyond the daily forecast to explain weather phenomena in depth – from tornadoes and freezing rain to climate change.
- Big Game Coverage - Get local high school sports scores, schedules, previews, highlights and exclusive content from KSAT 12.
- Rush Hour Rundown - Wrap up the workday with the biggest stories of the afternoon.
- Evening Headlines - A summary of the most important stories of the day sent at 8 p.m. each weekday.
- 12 On Your Side - KSAT’s weekly consumer round-up providing information that can better your life by award-winning journalist Marilyn Moritz.
- Elections - Hand-picked election coverage aimed at helping voters better understand the election, candidates, issues and implications.
- Back To School - Each year, we’ll launch this newsletter in August to bring you the latest information on school schedules, policies and other news and resources.
- Fiesta - Pop-up newsletter sent daily during Fiesta and occasionally throughout the year.