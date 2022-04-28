Turning over new leaves: The best places in the U.S. to view fall colors

It might be springtime, but it’s never too early to start planning a fall vacation.

After all, you don’t want to have to rush. Start mapping things out now, and you’ll have plenty of time to get all the logistics in order.

Fall is the best time of year to view colors, and we have put together the ultimate guide for where you’ll find the most spectacular sights to satisfy the so-called “leaf peeper” in all of us.

Northeast states

There is no shortage of places for leaf peepers to visit in the northeast corner of the U.S.

Best spots:

Green Mountain Highway in Vermont

Central Park in New York City

The Catskills in New York

Talbot Mountain State Park in Connecticut

Mohawk Trail in Massachusetts

Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire

Acadia National Park in Maine

Rodgers Williams Park in Rhode Island

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Bring a hoodie and perhaps a parka because it will be chilly, but the sights of these colors will make it worth having to wear extra clothing.

Best spots:

Porcupine Mountains Wildnerness State Park, especially the chair lift rides for $7

Tahquamenon Falls

Pictured Rocks

Mackinac Island (in between Lower and Upper Peninsulas)

Marquette Mountain with chairlift rides for $7

Cut River Bridge, Naubinway​​​​​​

Tunnel of Trees, Haymeadow Creek (not to be confused with the Lower Peninsula's Tunnel of Trees in Cross Village)

Washington, D.C.

If you are more of a city person and don’t like making treks into the middle of nowhere to view colors, then the nation’s capital is a good option. The changing colors of leaves with some of the nation’s prominent landmarks in the background is never a bad sight.

Ad

Best spots:

National Mall

U.S. National Arboretum

Meridian Hill Park

Washington Monument

The Ozarks

This region stretches through four states -- Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas, so there are plenty of good viewing points.

Best spots:

Boston Mountain Range, Arkansas

St. Francois Mountains, Missouri

Glade Top Trail near Ava, Missouri

Ouachita National Forest, Oklahoma and Arkansas

Cliff Drive Scenic Byway, Kansas

Blue Ridge Parkway

Just like the Ozarks, this stretch of road goes across multiple states. Anyone can stop and visit mountainous spots in North Carolina and Virginia. Or, you just simply enjoy the jaw-dropping views from the road as you are driving the 470-mile stretch.

Best spots:

Mt. Pisgah in Asheville, North Carolina (6,000 feet)

Hanging Rock at Potts Mountain, North Carolina

Cahas Knob Overlook in Callaway, Virginia

McAfee Knob in Catawba, Virginia

Purgatory Mountain Overlook near Buchanan, Virginia

Mill Mountain Overlook in Roanoke, Virginia

Roanoke Mountain in Roanoke, Virginia

Peaks of Otter, Virginia

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Hooray for Dollywood! OK, that’s not how the famous song goes, but that can definitely apply for fall color enthusiasts who embark on Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, or any other spot located within the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

Best spots:

Clingman's Dome at Great Smokey Mountains National Park, near Gatlinburg

Chimney Tops Trail

Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail

Dollywood

Newfound Gap Road

Mendocino National Forest, California

What’s better for leaf peepers than viewing fall colors? Doing so in the lush wine country of Northern California. There are a lot of great combinations that exist, such as peanut butter and chocolate, but wine and viewing fall colors sounds awesome as well.

Ad

Best spots:

Pine Mountain Lookout

Red Bluff Recreation Area

Columbia River Gorge, Oregon/Washington

Located 100 miles east of Portland, this region is a paradise for not only leaf peepers, but waterfall enthusiasts who can view an 80-mile stretch of canyon along the Columbia River. For those who love both fall colors and waterfalls? Then there is no better place to be.

Best spots:

Table Mountain and the Bridge of Gods

Mt. Hood Scenic Loop

Angel's Rest Lookout

Beacon Rock Trail

Glacier National Park, Montana

Located in the northwest part of Montana not far from south from Alberta, this is a long way to travel, but feel free to dream a little. The big perk to viewing the usual fall colors in this spot is that you get a bonus color: white from the snow-capped mountains in the background.

Best spots:

Grinnell Glacier

Virginia Falls

Going-to-the-Sun Road

Denali National Park, Alaska

OK, this is probably too long of a distance to travel, but there's nothing wrong with pretending you are there! Not only can you see 6 million acres full of fall foliage, but you can get tours of wildlife (bears, moose, caribou, etc.), and see Mt. McKinley. It might be a ways away, but if you can handle colder weather and the trip, it will be worth it.

Ad

Best spots:

Mt. Healy Overlook Trail

Savage Alpine Trail

Horseshoe Lake Trail

All photos are copyright Getty Images, and all maps are from Google Maps. This story was first published in 2018. It has since been updated.