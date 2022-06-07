Great Graduates 2022: Cheyenne Zavala

SAN ANTONIO – Cheyenne Zavala always made education a priority, so graduating from Texas A&M University-San Antonio was extra special.

“I’m a first generation grad. I’ve got a huge family. So it means a lot to make it to this moment,” Zavala said.

Cheyenne graduated in May with a Bachelor’s in English, a minor in education and a concentration in rhetoric writing. She was awarded the “Senior of Distinction” during the University’s Outstanding Senior Award ceremony, but Cheyenne said she is not done yet, as she wants to go back and get her Masters degree as well.

“One thing that my mom kind of drilled in me from the very beginning was putting school first and making it a priority. So even though I’ve had a ton of fun here and I’ve made such amazing memories, I definitely kept school at the forefront of that,” Zavala said.

Cheyenne credits the organizations for her success as well as the campus community.

“When you find that sense of community, it makes it so much easier, you know, to have a group of people who are going through that journey with you, to be able to push you and lead you and say, keep going. And that amazing support group,” Zavala said.

Juan Espinoza, the Assistant director for Transfer Student Engagement, said Cheyenne is motivated and always pours herself into her work. When it comes to her future, he hopes she will find her “new home” at Texas A&M University-San Antonio once again.

“She never hesitated to use her voice. Granted, it was a student voice, but it was hers and it was unique to her. But that is how I see Cheyenne. Just someone that you can really depend on and lean on for that support,” said Espinoza.