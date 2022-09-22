The Big Give kicks off early in Spring Branch

While The Big Give 2022 officially kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m., several businesses got things started a little early with their donations.

The Screaming Goat in Spring Branch got their donation party started at 9 a.m. and will keep it going throughout the day. A portion of the earnings Thursday will be donated to SJRC Texas, a nonprofit that that cares for foster children. SJRC Texas helps foster children deal with trauma, abuse and neglect, The nonprofit’s goal is to give those kids in need as normal a home as possible.

Since 2014, The Big Give has helped over 1,000 local nonprofits connect with more than 262,000 individual donors and collectively raise in excess of $35 million to support the critical services they provide to our community.

SJRC Texas serves about 1,000 children throughout the South Texas area and The Big Give has a huge impact on the nonprofit’s ability to care for the kids.

“You can can make a huge impact by providing a sense of normalcy for our youth and families in the foster care system,” said Lauren Sides of SJRC Texas.

The Screaming Goat has had a connection with SJRC Texas for a couple of years. Co-owners Jenny and J.D. Scott have adopted children out of the foster care system, so they have a personal understanding what foster kids go through.

“We understand how hard that journey for those kiddos that come from hard places is,” Jenny Scott said.

“We are all challenged biblically to father the fatherless, and so this gives us an opportunity to support an organization that already has the infrastructure in place to really go out and get in homes that can be fathered and mothered,” J.D. Scott said.

That is what the donations are all about, so those taking on the roles of mothers and fathers can have the funds to give the children those things that make them feel just like other kids. Some of the items are necessities, some are just what makes a kid or teenager feel like a regular kid or teenager, like a drivers license or a senior class ring. Some show up without any personal hygiene items.

The Big Give shows that big hearts can bring just a little joy.

