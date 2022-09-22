Enrollment at Texas A&M University San Antonio hits record high

SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University-San Antonio has hit record enrollment numbers as the institution expands its degree offerings, university officials announced on Thursday.

For the first time in the University’s history, enrollment surpassed 7,000 — with a student enrollment of 7,353 for the fall semester. The graduate program has also expanded, with enrollment growing more than 40% for the current semester, according to a news release.

“Setting a new enrollment record at A&M-San Antonio is an indication of our growing capacity to meet the higher education needs of our community, both locally and statewide,” said Texas A&M San Antonio President Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. “It also reflects the expansion of our brand and reputation for delivering high-quality academic programs and helping students succeed.”

The University currently offers 37 undergraduate and 19 graduate degree options for students, according to a news release.

Since becoming a standalone university in 2009, enrollment has grown more than 200% to now.

“A&M-San Antonio is a special place with a warm, welcoming community and world-class academics,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Brandy McLelland. “Plus, with one of the lowest tuition rates for a public four-year university, A&M-San Antonio’s value stands out among the best in the city with prospective students and their families.”

