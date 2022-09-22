Only ONE San Antonio restaurant made Yelp’s list of top 100 taco spots in the US

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is the city of tacos so it’s surprising that only one location made Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in the U.S.
Yelp, a user-review website for restaurants and various businesses, announced that Sangria on the Burg came in a No. 51 on the list.
Don’t get us wrong, it’s a great restaurant — but, clearly, the methodology used to make this list didn’t take into account all the tasty taco joints in the San Antonio area. 🌮
Yelp revealed that the list was curated by identifying businesses in the restaurant and food categories that had a large concentration of reviews mentioning the word “taco.” Those were then ranked using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “taco.”
But all is not lost, taco lovers. Along with the (questionable) list, Yelp is offering people a chance to be taco influencers and get some free tacos.
There’s more info about those free tacos at the end of this article but at this point, you’re probably wondering which taco joints DID make the top 50, and we have the list.
What do you think? Check it out below:
Top 100 Taco Spots in the US
1. Fernandez Restaurant - San Diego
2. Taco Nazo – Bellflower - Los Angeles
3. Taqueria Mi Ranchito - Los Angeles
4. Granny’s Tacos – Austin
5. Los Tacos No.1 - New York
6. Tacos Sinaloa - San Francisco
7. El Primo Tacos - Los Angeles
8. Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas
9. Shaka Tacoz - Hawaii
10. Mami Coco - Dallas
11. De Cabeza - San Diego
12. Deckhand Dave’s Fish Tacos - Alaska
13. Jazzy’s Kitchen - Hawaii
14. Taqueria El Asador – Pensacola
15. Mariscos Mi Gusto Es - San Diego
16. Street Tacos and Grill - Los Angeles
17. Tacos Jalisco – Key Largo
18. Tranky’s Tacos - Dallas
19. El Chile Toreado - Santa Fe
20. Birrieria Little Tijuana - Los Angeles/Riverside
21. Cocina Madrigal - Phoenix
22. Edgewater Tacos - Chicago
23. Chicali Tacos - Las Vegas
24. Tacos Aya Yay - Denver
25. La Bamba Mexican Grill Restaurant - Phoenix
26. Taqueria Pollo Asado - Seattle
27. Tlaolli - Indiana
28. Del Seoul - Chicago
29. Str8 Up Tacos - Los Angeles
30. Porque No? Tacos - San Francisco
31. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa - Phoenix
32. Guerra’s Krazy Taco - Ohio
33. Tacos Del Chavo - Atlanta
34. SoyMexican Veggie-Vegan Eatery - Las Vegas
35. Frogtowns Gourmet Tacos - Los Angeles
36. El Gallo Giro Taco Truck - San Francisco
37. Xicamiti La Taquería Bistro - Denver
38. Tacos La Pasadita - Utah
39. Dos Mundos - Portland
40. Tacos Y Mariscos Las Islitas - Hawaii
41. Tacos El Gordo - San Diego
42. TaquerEATa - Hawaii
43. Tacos Los Panchos - Utah
44. Tacos El Chilango Food Truck - Virginia
45. Fish Company Taco - Galveston
46. TACO-BOOK Taqueria - Seattle
47. Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken - Westchester – Los Angeles
48. Taqueria La Loma - Ohio
49. Tres Amigos - Arizona
50. Birria & Barbacoa de chivo Los Compadre’s - Louisiana
51. Sangria On the Burg - San Antonio
52. Tacotarian - Las Vegas
53. Antojitos Izcalli - Alabama
54. Cuantos Tacos – Austin
55. Birria Landia Williamsburg - New York
56. Taqueria Nuevo Leon – Carrollton
57. Los Mariscos - New York
58. Sabrina’s West Street Kitchen - Reno
59. Xochi - Seattle
60. Taqueria El Amigo - Boston
61. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos - Memphis
62. El Super Taco – Phoenix
63. Los Agavez Taqueria - Ohio
64. La Lupita Taco Restaurant – Houston
65. Los Bocados – Parkland, Florida
66. Titas Taco House – Humble, Texas
67. Just Tacos and More - Phoenix
68. Chris’ Ice Cream - Indianapolis
69. Chino Loco Taqueria - Michigan
70. Lolis Mexican Cravings - Tampa
71. El Cuate - Oregon
72. La Cocina Mexican Street Food - Utah
73. Taco Culture Taco Shop Arizona - Phoenix
74. Tacos Nayarit - South Carolina
75. Arun’s Indian Kitchen & Taco Masala – Lauderhill, Florida
76. Slope & Hatch - Colorado
77. La Calle Taqueria Y Carnitas - Colorado
78. El Taco Feliz - Hawaii
79. Yellow City Street Food - Amarillo
80. Forastero - Chicago
81. Acevedos Hawaicano Café - Hawaii
82. Lane’s Quickie Tacos - Arkansas
83. 143 Street Tacos - Arizona
84. Tacos Doña Lena - Houston
85. The Taco King – Houston
86. La Plaza Supermarket - Ohio
87. Nanys Tacos - Arizona
88. J Zapata - Pennsylvania
89. Cafe Nube - New York
90. Flavia’s Kitchen – Austin
91. Taco Bamba - Virginia
92. Tacos Pihuamo - Oregon
93. Taco El Chingon - NY State
94. Cinco De mayo Taqueria – Spring, Texas
95. Quesabirria Jalisco Tacos - Chicago
96. Las Palmas - Pennsylvania
97. Dos Hermanos Taco Truck - Alabama
98. El Paisa - New Mexico
99. Alegria Tacos – Oakland Park, Florida
100. La Reforma Brewery - New Mexico
Free Tacos
Yelp is also hosting a free week-long Taco Trailblazer event from Sept. 25-30 as a kick-off for a new sweepstakes.
Foodies who want free tacos will need to download the Yelp app and create an account. Once you’re set up you can visit participating businesses during designated dates and times to take advantage of the free taco promotion.
You also have to check in on a special Yelp page during the promotional hours. To get links to the special pages you have to RSVP and then Yelp will send you an email on the morning of the corresponding promotion.
Once you receive the email you can head to the business and show the check-in offer and redeem your free tacos. Participants must be at least 21 years old.
Here are the details about where you can get free tacos:
- Tacos and Chelas Mexican Kitchen - Monday, September 26 from 6-8 p.m. you can get one order of street tacos. The plate of five street tacos will come with your choice of meat (sirloin, birria, carnitas, pastor, or chicken fajita), served with charro beans, onions, cilantro and lime.
- Ro Ho Pork and Bread - Tuesday, September 27 from 6-8 p.m. you can get one Taco Chilango and an agua fresca or soda. It’s a soft tortilla carnitas taco with chopped onion, cilantro, crushed cracklings and lime. You can also opt for double corn tortillas and a choice of pork butt, pork stomach, mixed, or vegetarian (Mexican avocado, diced tomatoes, and onions).
- Ay Que Rico - Wednesday, September 28 from 6-8 p.m. you can get one plate of asada or al pastor mini tacos and a bacon-wrapped jalapeño.
- Sangria on the Burg - Thursday, September 29 from 4-6 p.m. you can get one skirt steak taco or mushroom veggie taco and a glass of red sangria. The tacos come topped with charred corn, crema mayo, chile limon, queso fresco and cilantro.
- Carnitas Don Raul - Friday, September 30 from noon to 3 p.m. you can get one Taco Moreliana and an agua fresca. The taco is your choice of meat plus grilled cheese, guacamole and beans.
The free taco week will help Yelp find a Taco Trailblazer. The Taco Trailblazer will be awarded $20,000 to forge the Yelp Taco Trail and visit each top-rated taco spot while writing blog posts and capturing photos and videos.
Applicants need to submit a 30-60 second video explaining what makes them qualified for the job. Applicants will also need to submit a link to a self-created Yelp collection with a minimum of five food businesses. (See Yelp’s Support Page for steps on how to create a collection.) Participants will be judged based on their love for local businesses, taco tasting talent and social media presence.