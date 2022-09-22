Only ONE San Antonio restaurant made Yelp’s list of top 100 taco spots in the US

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is the city of tacos so it’s surprising that only one location made Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in the U.S.

Yelp, a user-review website for restaurants and various businesses, announced that Sangria on the Burg came in a No. 51 on the list.

Don’t get us wrong, it’s a great restaurant — but, clearly, the methodology used to make this list didn’t take into account all the tasty taco joints in the San Antonio area. 🌮

Yelp revealed that the list was curated by identifying businesses in the restaurant and food categories that had a large concentration of reviews mentioning the word “taco.” Those were then ranked using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “taco.”

But all is not lost, taco lovers. Along with the (questionable) list, Yelp is offering people a chance to be taco influencers and get some free tacos.

There’s more info about those free tacos at the end of this article but at this point, you’re probably wondering which taco joints DID make the top 50, and we have the list.

What do you think? Check it out below:

Top 100 Taco Spots in the US

1. Fernandez Restaurant - San Diego

2. Taco Nazo – Bellflower - Los Angeles

3. Taqueria Mi Ranchito - Los Angeles

4. Granny’s Tacos – Austin

5. Los Tacos No.1 - New York

6. Tacos Sinaloa - San Francisco

7. El Primo Tacos - Los Angeles

8. Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas

9. Shaka Tacoz - Hawaii

10. Mami Coco - Dallas

11. De Cabeza - San Diego

12. Deckhand Dave’s Fish Tacos - Alaska

13. Jazzy’s Kitchen - Hawaii

14. Taqueria El Asador – Pensacola

15. Mariscos Mi Gusto Es - San Diego

16. Street Tacos and Grill - Los Angeles

17. Tacos Jalisco – Key Largo

18. Tranky’s Tacos - Dallas

19. El Chile Toreado - Santa Fe

20. Birrieria Little Tijuana - Los Angeles/Riverside

21. Cocina Madrigal - Phoenix

22. Edgewater Tacos - Chicago

23. Chicali Tacos - Las Vegas

24. Tacos Aya Yay - Denver

25. La Bamba Mexican Grill Restaurant - Phoenix

26. Taqueria Pollo Asado - Seattle

27. Tlaolli - Indiana

28. Del Seoul - Chicago

29. Str8 Up Tacos - Los Angeles

30. Porque No? Tacos - San Francisco

31. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa - Phoenix

32. Guerra’s Krazy Taco - Ohio

33. Tacos Del Chavo - Atlanta

34. SoyMexican Veggie-Vegan Eatery - Las Vegas

35. Frogtowns Gourmet Tacos - Los Angeles

36. El Gallo Giro Taco Truck - San Francisco

37. Xicamiti La Taquería Bistro - Denver

38. Tacos La Pasadita - Utah

39. Dos Mundos - Portland

40. Tacos Y Mariscos Las Islitas - Hawaii

41. Tacos El Gordo - San Diego

42. TaquerEATa - Hawaii

43. Tacos Los Panchos - Utah

44. Tacos El Chilango Food Truck - Virginia

45. Fish Company Taco - Galveston

46. TACO-BOOK Taqueria - Seattle

47. Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken - Westchester – Los Angeles

48. Taqueria La Loma - Ohio

49. Tres Amigos - Arizona

50. Birria & Barbacoa de chivo Los Compadre’s - Louisiana

51. Sangria On the Burg - San Antonio

52. Tacotarian - Las Vegas

53. Antojitos Izcalli - Alabama

54. Cuantos Tacos – Austin

55. Birria Landia Williamsburg - New York

56. Taqueria Nuevo Leon – Carrollton

57. Los Mariscos - New York

58. Sabrina’s West Street Kitchen - Reno

59. Xochi - Seattle

60. Taqueria El Amigo - Boston

61. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos - Memphis

62. El Super Taco – Phoenix

63. Los Agavez Taqueria - Ohio

64. La Lupita Taco Restaurant – Houston

65. Los Bocados – Parkland, Florida

66. Titas Taco House – Humble, Texas

67. Just Tacos and More - Phoenix

68. Chris’ Ice Cream - Indianapolis

69. Chino Loco Taqueria - Michigan

70. Lolis Mexican Cravings - Tampa

71. El Cuate - Oregon

72. La Cocina Mexican Street Food - Utah

73. Taco Culture Taco Shop Arizona - Phoenix

74. Tacos Nayarit - South Carolina

75. Arun’s Indian Kitchen & Taco Masala – Lauderhill, Florida

76. Slope & Hatch - Colorado

77. La Calle Taqueria Y Carnitas - Colorado

78. El Taco Feliz - Hawaii

79. Yellow City Street Food - Amarillo

80. Forastero - Chicago

81. Acevedos Hawaicano Café - Hawaii

82. Lane’s Quickie Tacos - Arkansas

83. 143 Street Tacos - Arizona

84. Tacos Doña Lena - Houston

85. The Taco King – Houston

86. La Plaza Supermarket - Ohio

87. Nanys Tacos - Arizona

88. J Zapata - Pennsylvania

89. Cafe Nube - New York

90. Flavia’s Kitchen – Austin

91. Taco Bamba - Virginia

92. Tacos Pihuamo - Oregon

93. Taco El Chingon - NY State

94. Cinco De mayo Taqueria – Spring, Texas

95. Quesabirria Jalisco Tacos - Chicago

96. Las Palmas - Pennsylvania

97. Dos Hermanos Taco Truck - Alabama

98. El Paisa - New Mexico

99. Alegria Tacos – Oakland Park, Florida

100. La Reforma Brewery - New Mexico

Free Tacos

Yelp is also hosting a free week-long Taco Trailblazer event from Sept. 25-30 as a kick-off for a new sweepstakes.

Foodies who want free tacos will need to download the Yelp app and create an account. Once you’re set up you can visit participating businesses during designated dates and times to take advantage of the free taco promotion.

You also have to check in on a special Yelp page during the promotional hours. To get links to the special pages you have to RSVP and then Yelp will send you an email on the morning of the corresponding promotion.

Once you receive the email you can head to the business and show the check-in offer and redeem your free tacos. Participants must be at least 21 years old.

Here are the details about where you can get free tacos:

Tacos and Chelas Mexican Kitchen - Monday, September 26 from 6-8 p.m. you can get one order of street tacos. The plate of five street tacos will come with your choice of meat (sirloin, birria, carnitas, pastor, or chicken fajita), served with charro beans, onions, cilantro and lime.

Ro Ho Pork and Bread - Tuesday, September 27 from 6-8 p.m. you can get one Taco Chilango and an agua fresca or soda. It’s a soft tortilla carnitas taco with chopped onion, cilantro, crushed cracklings and lime. You can also opt for double corn tortillas and a choice of pork butt, pork stomach, mixed, or vegetarian (Mexican avocado, diced tomatoes, and onions).

Ay Que Rico - Wednesday, September 28 from 6-8 p.m. you can get one plate of asada or al pastor mini tacos and a bacon-wrapped jalapeño.

Sangria on the Burg - Thursday, September 29 from 4-6 p.m. you can get one skirt steak taco or mushroom veggie taco and a glass of red sangria. The tacos come topped with charred corn, crema mayo, chile limon, queso fresco and cilantro.

Carnitas Don Raul - Friday, September 30 from noon to 3 p.m. you can get one Taco Moreliana and an agua fresca. The taco is your choice of meat plus grilled cheese, guacamole and beans.

The free taco week will help Yelp find a Taco Trailblazer. The Taco Trailblazer will be awarded $20,000 to forge the Yelp Taco Trail and visit each top-rated taco spot while writing blog posts and capturing photos and videos.

Applicants need to submit a 30-60 second video explaining what makes them qualified for the job. Applicants will also need to submit a link to a self-created Yelp collection with a minimum of five food businesses. (See Yelp’s Support Page for steps on how to create a collection.) Participants will be judged based on their love for local businesses, taco tasting talent and social media presence.