Big Give 2022: Hundreds of local nonprofits hope for generous donations during 24-hour fundraising event

The Big Give 2022 is an online fundraising event with hundreds of San Antonio-area nonprofits participating.

SAN ANTONIO – Feeling generous? Hundreds of San Antonio-area nonprofit organizations are hoping so as the 2022 Big Give kicks off Thursday evening for 24 hours of fundraising.

The 2022 Big Give will start at 6 p.m. on September 22 and conclude at 6 p.m. on September 23.

It’s an event that started in 2014. Since then, more than 262,000 donors have helped more than 1,000 local nonprofits raise more than $35 million.

The fundraising is done all online and the Big Give website has a list of participating nonprofit organizations. Those organizations span 15 counties around Central and South Texas, but donations are accepted from people living anywhere. All donations made through the Big Give are eligible for tax deduction. There is a minimum donation of $10, and no maximum limit.

You can read more about how the donations are disbursed and how much of your donation goes to the nonprofit organization on the website’s FAQ section.

During the 24-hour event, there will be times when donations will be matched by organizations and corporate donors. You can read more about those “match minutes” online.