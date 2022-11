In this aerial view, Warren Hoganson (lower L) helps homeowner Nina Lavigna salvage what she can from her home after it partially toppled onto the beach as Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle)

More than a month after Florida’s west coast was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, the state’s east coast was struck by another hurricane on Thursday.

While Nicole was only a Category 1 storm, it still did enough damage to leave residents with a big clean up ahead.

Here are some photos of the damage done by Nicole from Getty Images.

People look on at homes that are partially toppled onto the beach after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle) (Getty Images)

Sara Greene helps her neighbor Nina Lavigna salvage what she can from her home after it partially toppled onto the beach as Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle) (Getty Images)

Danny Sonn (L) and Warren Hoganson (R) help homeowner Nina Lavigna salvage what she can from her home after it toppled onto the beach as Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle) (Getty Images)

Homes are partially toppled onto the beach after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle) (Getty Images)

Danny Sonn (L) and Warren Hoganson (R) help homeowner Nina Lavigna salvage what she can from her home after it toppled onto the beach as Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle) (Getty Images)

Tina McGiley helps her neighbor Nina Lavigna salvage what she can from her home after it partially toppled onto the beach as Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle) (Getty Images)

Jason Elam retrieves a potted plant from the flood waters that surround his home after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle) (Getty Images)

Dale laJeunesse speaks to a member of Daytona Beach Fire Rescue as he stands in front of his home which is surrounded by flood water after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle) (Getty Images)