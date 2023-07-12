104º

This San Antonio bakery is serving up Texas-sized cookies 🍪

Cookie Plug offers 16 different flavors

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

San Antonio’s newest bakery Cookie Plug is serving up massive Texas-sized cookies.

The franchise serves 16 flavors of thick, hockey-puck-sized treats.

Cookie Plug San Antonio offers 16 different flavors (KSAT 2023)

Owner Michael Guzzetta said he wanted to bring a taste of California to the Alamo City.

“We’re from SoCal, we’re from Los Angeles, born and raised. It would be so fun to bring SoCal here. It’s got this awesome 90′s hip-hop, street art graffiti vibe. But it’s not just about the food, it’s about the experience. It’s super different, really fun, super colorful and we wanted to bring that flavor here,” Guzzetta said.

