Photos of earthquake in Japan depict heavy damage

Houses damaged by earthquake are seen on January 02, 2024 in Wajima, Japan. A series of major earthquakes have reportedly killed at least 48 people, injured dozens more and destroyed a large amount of homes. The earthquakes, the biggest measuring 7.1 magnitude, hit the areas around Toyama and Niigata in central Japan on Monday. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)

Sadly, it wasn’t a happy New Year’s Day for many people and communities across Japan’s west coast.

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the Noto Peninsula region on Monday, which as of Tuesday left a confirmed 48 people dead and rescuers searching for more people amidst crumbled buildings and rubble. The earthquake triggered tsunami warnings and led to more aftershocks.

Below are some photos of the damage that was done in the region.

A man directs a driver moving through a damaged street near Anamizu town in the Noto peninsula facing the Sea of Japan, northwest of Tokyo, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, following Monday's deadly earthquake. A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan damaged thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. Officials warned that more quakes could lie ahead. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A two-story house with its first floor collapsed caused by powerful earthquake is seen Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, near Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan. A series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan, damaging buildings, vehicles and boats, with officials warning people in some areas on Tuesday to stay away from their homes because of a risk of more strong quakes. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A woman bikes amid damaged houses in Noto town in the Noto peninsula facing the Sea of Japan, northwest of Tokyo, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, following Monday's deadly earthquake. A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan have damaged thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. Officials warned that more quakes could lie ahead. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Bystanders look at damages somewhere near Noto town in the Noto peninsula facing the Sea of Japan, northwest of Tokyo, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, following Monday's deadly earthquake. A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan have damaged thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats. Officials warned that more quakes could lie ahead. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WAJIMA, JAPAN - JANUARY 02: Houses damaged by the earthquake are seen on January 02, 2024 in Wajima, Japan. A series of major earthquakes have reportedly killed at least 48 people, injured dozens more and destroyed a large amount of homes. The earthquakes, the biggest measuring 7.1 magnitude, hit the areas around Toyama and Niigata in central Japan on Monday. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images) (2024 Getty Images)

WAJIMA, JAPAN - JANUARY 02: A woman searches for her family's belongings in the rubble of a destroyed house on January 02, 2024 in Wajima, Japan. A series of major earthquakes have reportedly killed at least 48 people, injured dozens more and destroyed a large amount of homes. The earthquakes, the biggest measuring 7.1 magnitude, hit the areas around Toyama and Niigata in central Japan on Monday. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images) (2024 Getty Images)

WAJIMA, JAPAN - JANUARY 02: Local residents walk among the rubble of destroyed houses on January 02, 2024 in Wajima, Japan. A series of major earthquakes have reportedly killed at least 48 people, injured dozens more and destroyed a large amount of homes. The earthquakes, the biggest measuring 7.1 magnitude, hit the areas around Toyama and Niigata in central Japan on Monday. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images) (2024 Getty Images)

WAJIMA, JAPAN - JANUARY 02: Houses damaged by the earthquake are seen on January 02, 2024 in Wajima, Japan. A series of major earthquakes have reportedly killed at least 48 people, injured dozens more and destroyed a large amount of homes. The earthquakes, the biggest measuring 7.1 magnitude, hit the areas around Toyama and Niigata in central Japan on Monday. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images) (2024 Getty Images)

NANAO, JAPAN - JANUARY 02: A house damaged by an earthquake is seen on January 02, 2024 in Nanao, Japan. The Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture was struck by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake on New Years Day. The earthquake was followed by a series of tremors that triggered a tsunami warning for Japan's western coastline. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images) (2024 Getty Images)