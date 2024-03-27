Take a lesson from Trump when the next solar eclipse happens in April

U.S. President Donald Trump looks up toward the Solar Eclipse while joined by his wife first lady Melania Trump on the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump may be a lot of things, but I think everyone can agree that he is someone who doesn’t like to follow the rules.

That was never more adamant than when he decided to take a glance at the sun during the last solar eclipse that happened when he was president back in August of 2017. In his defense, he looked up for just a moment without glasses on, but that was enough to make the image of him an infamous one.

I am certainly no expert as solar eclipses, but if there was one thing I remember from the last eclipse, it was to make sure not to stare directly at the sun. That’s why everyone got special eclipse sunglasses for the occasion.

It obviously isn’t the end of the world if you look at the eclipse without some protection over your eyes, but it’s definitely not recommended. Just like looking at the bright sun on any other normal day, sunglasses are always the way to go!

So leave it to Trump to ignore any kind of advice whatsoever as he stepped outside of the White House on that late August day and his eyes peered up to the sky to see the eclipse.

The images of Trump looking at the eclipse immediately went viral, with many pointing out that this is a prime example of what not to do during an eclipse. For the record, there are images of him wearing special eclipse glasses, but of course the images of him without them made traction on the internet.

It will be interesting to see if Trump makes the same mistake when the total solar eclipse makes its way across America on April 8.

So for old time’s sake, let’s take a look back at photos of Trump starring at the eclipse back in 2017. Oh, how different life was back then, right?

